The Trump clown car has a smashup in Arizona
Monday was supposed to be a banner day for former President Donald Trump and the MAGAverse. After multiple delays, legal challenges and public controversies, the results of the third — and hopefully final — review of the presidential voting in Maricopa County, Arizona, was scheduled for delivery to its Republican sponsors in the state Senate. At long last, the proof of mass election fraud would be laid out for all to see! Trump would be vindicated! Maybe even reinstated!lasvegassun.com
Comments / 7