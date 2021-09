From the day before Sir Richard Branson took his rocket-ride to space, to the day the company that carried him there, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings, the stock lost 36% of its value. From the day earnings came out to today, the stock has lost a further 17%. Combined, these losses have cost Virgin Galactic shares nearly half their value in the course of just a month and a half.