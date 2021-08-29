As adult ICU patients hit record highs for the pandemic, new report shows unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to vaccinated people

The Covid-19 pandemic is actually closer to its beginning than its end, because only a small section of the global population has been vaccinated, US epidemiologist Larry Brilliant has said.“I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long,” Dr Brilliant told news channel CNBC. “Unless we vaccinate everyone in 200-plus countries, there will still be new variants,” he said.He pointed out that just 15 per cent of the world population has been inoculated and about...