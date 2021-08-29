Cancel
Public Health

As adult ICU patients hit record highs for the pandemic, new report shows unvaccinated people are more than 15 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to vaccinated people

By Neuse News
neusenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services yesterday released new data in the weekly respiratory surveillance report showing that unvaccinated people were 15.4 times, or 1,540 percent, more likely to die from COVID-19 during the four-week period ending Aug. 21, 2021. This comes as the state hit a pandemic high on Aug. 26 with 912 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also reached a record high at 574.

