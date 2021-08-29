Cancel
Judge Allows Megan Thee Stallion to Release BTS' 'Butter' Remix amid Record Label Drama

By Afouda Bamidele
Mainstream rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been granted access by a Texas court to release her remix of BTS’s “Butter.” This came after she filed a complaint against her record label.

Music star Megan Thee Stallion is again at loggerheads with 1501 Certified Entertainment, the record label she is signed to. The feud also includes the label boss and former MLB star Carl Crawford.

The star dragged 1501 to court over the management’s unanimous decision not to allow her to release the remix of “Butter.” Megan is a featured artist in the song originally sung by K-pop group BTS.

Presently, the Harris County court in Texas has granted her a go-ahead to release the song as she requested. This is as opposed to reports of her record label’s hindrance.

The documents obtained from the court order showed that Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, made it known that the hindrance to release the song would cause “irreparable damage” to her burgeoning career.

This comes many months after Megan and 1501 first had a fallout over the contract she signed some years ago.

The star noted that being able to release the track will help cement her growing name with international fans, considering the large fan base of BTS. The document read that her inability to release the song would put a dent in her career.

It further stated that Megan is a relatively new and upcoming artist who still needed to put in the work for her artistry and brand. However, 1501 seemed to be negating this progress.

She has shared that 1501 made it known that they do not believe the song with BTS would do much for her career. However, Megan thinks it is just a hoax to exploit her for six figures before they sign the song out.

This comes months after Megan and 1501 first had a fallout over the contract she signed some years ago. According to the “Thot Shit” rapper, she was 20 years old when she signed.

Megan noted that she had no idea what the content of the contract held. According to a copy of the agreement, 1501 management split Megan’s proceeds in a 60/40 fraction.

This encompasses all of her deals, collaborations, endorsements, other businesses, and music tours. Any management deal or joint work with other artists gets 1501 a 30% share as well.

Meanwhile, BTS has attained a new height with the release of “Butter.” The hit single has become the boy band’s longest-spanning number-one hit song in America, and it is also recognized in the UK.

In the group’s home country in Korea, “Butter” is a standalone hit track. The group sold over 2 million copies in July alone. It is the Number one album in the Goan Album Charts, which ranks the best-selling albums in the country.

