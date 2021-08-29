Everything We’re Shopping for Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Event (Major Beauty Steals Ahead)

Let's be honest, beauty lovers don't really need an excuse to try out new products. But if they did? A three-week-long, 50-percent-off sale would probably clock in as the best excuse there is.

Case in point: Ulta Beauty 's 21 Days of Beauty, when you can score at least two or more coveted products for 50 percent off each day. But before you dash off to start filling your cart, know this: Each sale lasts exactly 24 hours (or less, if the product sells out!).

Naturally, team Well+Good has had this fall's event marked on our calendars for months, and to share the excitement, we're giving you a sneak peak into the action: We rounded up the daily Beauty Steals® we can't wait to snag so you can start building your wishlist and marking your calendar, too.

Keep reading for the Ulta Beauty steals we'll be adding to cart each day of the 21 Days of Beauty event.

Sunday, August 29: Foreo LUNA Mini 3 — $79.50

This device uses gentle-yet-effective pulsations for a just-got-a-facial feeling after every use. Choose from 12 different intensities to remove dirt and oil, resulting in extra clean skin, without booking an appointment with an esthetician.

Monday, August 30: Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25 — $19.00

Moisturizer, primer, SPF, and foundation all in one, this multitasker is made with all skin types in mind and features ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Tuesday, August 31: Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum — $19.50

Peach & Lily’s top-selling product, this skin-boosting serum helps soothe redness, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines. Whatever healthy skin means to you, this serum is poised to help.

Wednesday, September 1: Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette — $24.00

This eyeshadow palette takes neutrals to the next level with a mix of vibrant basics, shiny metallics, and a few sparkles—all suited for a range of skin tones. Infused with hyaluronic acid and coconut water, the silky shadows go on super smooth, too.

Thursday, September 2: Lancome Monsieur Big Mascara — $13.00

From the soft and wavy bristles (for gentle application) to the volumizing and lengthening factor (again, thanks to those bristles) to the all-day, smudge-free hold, this lash booster thought of everything.

Friday, September 3: Velour Lashes Friends Whisp Benefits Luxe Faux Mink False Lashes — $13.00

If you prefer the falsie route, these flexible faux lashes provide all the drama. Made with sensitive eyes in mind, they add both volume and length—oh, and you can wear them more than 25 times.

Saturday, September 4: Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum — $24.00

What’s better than a serum packed with vitamin C? A serum packed with three different types of vitamin C, of course. All three work together to combat dark spots and dullness, while protecting skin so it looks its most radiant.

Sunday, September 5: Personal Microderm PRO — $99.50

Bring the derm’s office to you with this at-home, exfoliating facial device. It removes the top layer of dead skin cells for all-over smooth and glowing skin that’s prepped to better-absorb all your products’ benefits.

Monday, September 6: Dermalogica BioLumin-C Vitamin C Eye Serum — $35.00

Formulated with antioxidants and botanicals, this eye serum works on fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration, while being super gentle on your eye area.

Tuesday, September 7: Stila Stay All Day Smudge Stick Waterproof Eyeliner — $11.00

Any eyeliner worthy of your makeup bag goes on smooth and straight, but the best ones? They last all day without smudging or fading. This one passes all the tests, plus it can be used as an eyeshadow, too.

Wednesday, September 8: Lancome Advanced Génifique Anti-Aging Face Serum — $26.00

What do prebiotics, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides have in common? A) They’re all skin-boosting ingredients. B) They’re in this serum. Or C) All of the above. Yes, C is correct, so it’s no wonder this serum has been shown to boost radiance, even out tone and texture, and minimize wrinkles.

Thursday, September 9: Too Faced Lip Injection Plumping Lip Gloss — $12.00

Plump lips and add color with just a simple swipe of this high-shine gloss. All 16 shades hydrate and smooth while making your pout appear fuller.

Friday, September 10: Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara — $11.50

This vegan mascara makes lashes super voluminous and curly, while nourishing and softening them at the same time. The result is a clump- and flake-free, wide-awake look and feel.

Satuday, September 11: IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+ — $19.75

One part sun care, one part skin care, one part makeup, this full-coverage tinted moisturizer does the jobs of at least three beauty products at the same time, without breaking a sweat.

Sunday, September 12: bareMinerals BAREPRO Performance Wear Powder Foundation — $16.50

Looking for a foundation that’s as photo-ready as it is breathable? You need to try this pressed powder, which lasts all day *and* is made with a formula that’s 90 percent nourishing vitamins and minerals.

Monday, September 13: COSRx Master Patch Set — $9.50

Camouflage blemishes, while also protecting the skin and reducing redness with these discreet pimple patches set. The medical-grade hydrocolloid bandages absorb oil and grit, while keeping contaminants out.

Tuesday, September 14: Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum — $49.00

“Potent” is in the name of this serum for a reason. Made with a super potent form of vitamin C, plus additional antioxidants, it helps to improve your skin’s firmness along with other youth-boosting benefits.

Wednesday, September 15: Urban Decay All Nighter Ultra Glow Makeup Setting Spray — $16.50

What’s the point of putting on a full face if it’s not going to stay put? This fan-favorite setting spray locks makeup in place for hours and gives your entire complexion a subtle glow.

Thursday, September 16: StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum — $49.50

With hundreds of five-star reviews, this youth-boosting serum uses Strivectin’s patented form of niacin/vitamin B to even skin tone, brighten complexion, and visibly tighten (impressive for a serum, no?).

Friday, September 17: Clinique All About Eyes — $17.50

This gentle eye cream minimizes the appearance of puffiness and under-eye circles. Apply it to clean skin before bed, and again in the morning (it actually helps hold eye makeup in place!) for best results.

Saturday, September 18: Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream SPF 20 — $27.50

No beauty cabinet is complete without a reliable day cream. This daily moisturizer hydrates and smoothes, while protecting your skin from the sun, pollution, and free radicals.

Photos: Ulta Beauty; Art: Well+Good Creative