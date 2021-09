With the excitement for the new album increasing and as the band gets ready to hit the road in support of the new album ‘Marching In Time,’ Tremonti has released a live music video for the crushing album opener. The live video version of “A World Away” opens with a musical intro before switching into the driving metal riff that kicks off the upcoming album. The video was recorded live in Orlando, FL and features live vocals and instrumentation that gives fans a taste of what they can expect when Tremonti heads out on tour.