Veljko Paunovic Calls Huddersfield Defeat The ‘Worst’ In His Tenure

By sophierfc10
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a day to forget for the Royals after a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium. This is our fourth loss this season, and we currently sit just outside the relegation area. Huddersfield took the lead shortly before half time through Lewis O’Brien. It was then a difficult 20 minutes at the start of the second half, conceding three through Matty Pearson, Sorba Thomas and Danny Ward with some very suspect defending.

thetilehurstend.sbnation.com

