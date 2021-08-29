Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Age no barrier for Jamie Vardy, says Leicester team-mate Marc Albrighton

By George Sessions
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDzpx_0bgFn5qg00

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton has backed team-mate Jamie Vardy to keep getting better with age after the forward played a key role in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Norwich.

The former England international grabbed the opener in the eighth minute at Carrow Road, curling home after a slick move for his second goal of the season.

While the Canaries responded strongly and equalised through Teemu Pukki’s first-half penalty, it was the visitors who clinched all three points when Vardy spotted Albrighton in space on the right and found the winger, who rifled home in the 76th minute.

It is usually the other way round with the Foxes wide man assisting the 34-year-old, but creativity is another quality being added to the skillset of the forward, who continues to age like fine wine.

“His weight of pass and vision was absolutely incredible so my job was to stick it in the net once it got to me, which luckily I did and that won us the game,” Albrighton told the official club website.

“On the bus going there he did say he was going to lay one on a plate for me so he did call it and it has come true.

I don't know if Vards is psychic or not but he has a lot of quality. Even at the age he is now, he doesn't seem to be ageing on the pitch

Marc Albrighton

“I don’t know if Vards is psychic or not but he has a lot of quality. Even at the age he is now, he doesn’t seem to be ageing on the pitch.

“He has had to change his game in certain areas but he has and that pass – it is the weight of pass. It will go unnoticed but not by people who know the game and especially his team-mates.”

The away win for Brendan Rodgers’ side saw them bounce back from a disappointing 4-1 loss at West Ham on Monday after Ayoze Perez was sent off before half-time.

Albrighton replaced the attacker in the starting XI at Norwich and helped the Foxes make it two wins out of three in the Premier League but they will have to improve after the international break when champions Manchester City visit King Power Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMXHa_0bgFn5qg00

He added: “Our spirit was there in abundance. We probably didn’t play as well as we could and I will be the first to admit we were sloppy at times but if we can tidy that side up – we have spirit, desire and work-ethic.

“There are improvements to be made but we have a couple of weeks now until the next game so we will be ready.”

It was another defeat for Norwich, but they showed big progress compared to the display they produced at the Etihad Stadium the previous weekend.

Brandon Williams who joined on loan from Manchester United on Monday, believes Daniel Farke’s men will be in a good place to get off the mark when they return to action with a trip to Arsenal next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTgdg_0bgFn5qg00

“I am really happy that the manager had trust in me to play and I hope I can bring some results,” the 20-year-old told BBC Sport.

“We have got competition all over and that is important with a squad with such a long season.

“We are getting better with each game, I think the international break gives the boys a chance to clear their heads and hopefully we can come back against Arsenal and get points on the board.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

230K+
Followers
106K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Marc Albrighton
Person
Daniel Farke
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ageing#Manchester United#England#Canaries#The Premier League#Arsenal#Bbc Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Man Utd told to sign Jamie Vardy ahead of transfer deadline

Manchester Utd legend Lee Sharpe has told his former team to sign Jamie Vardy. Man United have been busy already in the transfer market this summer. Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton have signed but reports suggest they may not be done, with one former player urging them to sign Jamie Vardy.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester icon Jamie Vardy has decided where he’ll finish career

According to a report on Thursday, Leicester City club legend and icon Jamie Vardy has made a decision over where he’ll finish his career. Foxes of Leicester have great news for you on this Thursday morning, as Foxes striker Jamie Vardy has confirmed that he’ll end his professional football career at Leicester City Football Club.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Marc Albrighton fires Leicester to victory as VAR denies Norwich a point

Norwich were denied a first point of the new Premier League season after Marc Albrighton’s deflected 76th-minute strike earned Leicester a 2-1 victory at Carrow Road before VAR ruled out a late leveller.After Jamie Vardy and Teemu Pukki had ended their respective goal droughts in the first half, a frantic second period produced more drama in Norfolk.Daniel Farke’s men had looked the more likely to find a late winner but Albrighton punished the Canaries with a sucker-punch before celebrations by the hosts late on were cut short when Kenny McLean’s header was ruled out for offside.Norwich had thrashed Bournemouth 6-0...
Premier LeagueBBC

Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City: Albrighton gives Foxes win

Marc Albrighton's winner gave Leicester City victory at Carrow Road, leaving Norwich City still without a point after Kenny McLean's equaliser was disallowed. The Canaries fell behind early on after Jamie Vardy took advantage of a mistake by on-loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams. The hosts levelled through Teemu Pukki's...
Premier LeagueBBC

Team news: Norwich v Leicester

Norwich City's Greek winger Christos Tzolis could be handed a Premier League debut after a stunning display in the EFL Cup win over Bournemouth. Full-back Sam Byram and midfielder Przemyslaw Placheta remain sidelined. Leicester City left-back Ryan Bertrand is in contention after recovering from Covid-19. Defender Jannik Vestergaard remains out...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Pogba and Zlatan told me: "Why don't you ever play?"': Memphis Depay says he was forced to leave Man United after team-mates questioned why Jose Mourinho froze him out and insists the Portuguese NEVER gave him a chance

Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay knew he had to leave Old Trafford when his own team-mates told him they couldn’t understand why Jose Mourinho wasn't playing him. The Barcelona forward charged with replacing Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp has revealed what pushed him over the edge during his...
UEFASanta Maria Times

Napoli and Leicester to meet in 32-team Europa League

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Napoli and Leicester will have more than usual to play for when they meet in the group stage of the Europa League. The teams were drawn into the same group on Friday, along with Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw, for the slimmed down tournament that now has 32 teams instead of 48.
SoccerYardbarker

Kaio Jorge impressed by club ethos and names team-mates he admires

Summer signing Kaio Jorge was unveiled by Juventus yesterday with his new shirt number of 21, and named the players he admires within the squad. The Brazilian arrives with a strong following, having been the subject of interest from a number of top European sides before the Old Lady beat off the opposition to land his signature.
SoccerBBC

Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager has a taste for success at Ibrox says former team-mate Jamie Carragher

With the Old Firm game lurching into view, it remains to be seen whether Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will take up his usual spot in the Ibrox home dugout. The Scottish Premiership-winning boss did not travel with his side as they squeaked by Alashkert in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday following a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. Instead, with two sleeps to go, his whereabouts on Sunday morning remain shrouded in ambiguity.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Pep Guardiola compares Ferran Torres to Jamie Vardy after Arsenal rout

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Ferran Torres following his man of the match display against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. The Cityzens recently secured a 5-0 triumph over Norwich City in the league, and they replicated the performance against the Gunners, who did not muster a shot on target.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Where Ademola Lookman will fit into Leicester’s team

Well, the Leicester City news you have been waiting for has finally arrived. Judging from LCFC twitter, it seems that some fans are not particularly enamoured by the loan signing of Ademola Lookman. As explained in a previous article, Lookman’s output last season was nothing extraordinary but neither was it anything to be ashamed of; especially as he was playing for a relegation-battling side.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Praet exit highlights Leicester’s midfield conundrum

With much promise and excitement following his arrival in 2019, Dennis Praet returns to Italy for a season-long loan with Torino leaving many Leicester City fans wondering where it all went wrong for the Belgian international. Praet’s technical ability cannot be questioned. His eye for a pass was noted with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy