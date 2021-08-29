Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Candyman’ Review: Who Can Take a Sunrise, Sprinkle It With Blood?

By Manohla Dargis
Sentinel & Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Candyman, the hook-wielding ghoul, hit the big screen it was 1992 and he was making mincemeat out of people in Cabrini-Green, the troubled public housing development in Chicago. Since then, residents have left (or been moved out), and more than a dozen buildings have been razed. Forgettable sequels have come and gone, too, yet Candyman abides, cult film characters being a more enduring and certainly more prized commodity than affordable housing.

www.sentinelandenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Clive Barker
Person
Colman Domingo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Cabrini Green#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Candyman Review: A Frightless, Preachy Arthouse Reboot

Nia DaCosta reboots Candyman as a preachy, arthouse sermon on racial injustice and police brutality. The film is shot in an interesting way, but fails dramatically at its core purpose. Candyman offers zero scares and drags considerably in its ninety minutes runtime. The plot pays tribute to the 1992 original without capturing any of its thrills. The stylistic approach can be appreciated, but not at the expense of terror. A frightless horror film is not worth seeing regardless of its edifying agenda.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

CANDYMAN (2021) – Review

Hey, is this the end of August and near the end of Summer), or is it October, around mid-Fall? Just wondering since this is the third weekend in a row with the release of a new horror flick to theatres. Hmm, maybe the studios are getting a bit of a “head start” in case our health situation goes ‘sideways” (as if that thought’s not scary enough). Last week’s release was an original idea, while the 8/13 premiere was a sequel to a flick from five years previous. Now the roots for this week’s big shocker go back nearly thirty years, but it’s not really a reboot, remake, or a “re-imagining”. The marketeers are dubbing this a “spiritual sequel” as it harkens back to that 1992 original and ignores its sequels (much as the 2018 HALLOWEEN only references the 1978 classic). And with the recent social injustice movements, today might just be primed for a return of the CANDYMAN. But only say the title once, just to be safe.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Candyman’ Review Roundup: Critics Call the Slasher ‘Bold’ and ‘Stunning,’ But Also ‘Overstuffed’

Nearly 30 years after the vengeful spirit first haunted the big screen in 1992, the Candyman is back. Serving as a “spiritual sequel” to the original supernatural slasher of the same name, Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” — written by recent horror darling Jordan Peele — was met with mostly positive reviews. Read some highlights of what critics are saying below: Variety’s Owen Gleiberman: But now “Candyman” has been remade, by the director Nia DaCosta (I’m pleased to report that Tony Todd is back — he looks a little bit older, and a lot more venerable in his grin of unspeakable pain), and what she has done...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Candyman: Take A Look Inside The New Film, & Dare To Say His Name

Candyman is FINALLY releasing in a couple of weeks, fingers crossed, and a new featurette was revealed this morning going inside the new film. "Candyman is the patron saint of urban legends," says producer Jordan Peele, and they seem to really be leaning into that with this new film, directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta has such a firm grasp on what the legend means not only to the horror community but the Black community as well. As both say in the video below, it was very important to tell this story from a Black perspective. You can see the new featurette below.
MoviesNewsTimes

With 'Candyman,' Director Nia DaCosta Puts a Killer Spin on a Horror Classic

Like so many children of the 1990s, Nia DaCosta remembers being dared to say “Candyman” in the mirror five times. She was hanging out with friends between classes in the bathroom at elementary school. She had been told of the urban legend of the supernatural killer with a hook for a hand — who would appear if his name was repeated while you gazed at your reflection — but didn’t know about its origins. After all, she was only 2 years old when the 1992 horror classic was released (followed by two sequels), and it would be some time before she got her hands on a VHS copy.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Violence is a Ritual: Candyman (2021) - Reviewed

The original Candyman (1992) has aged elegantly, and its haunting portrayal of racial violence and generational trauma still has resonance today. Director Nia DaCosta takes a modern approach to these themes with her version of Candyman, and also adds some intriguing lore to the universe in the process. The Cabrini...
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Movie Review: ‘Candyman’ slashes his way into modern day

Originally scheduled to be released in June of 2020, “Candyman” from Monkey Paw Productions and Universal Pictures takes the franchise’s mythology into the present-day. Taking place in 2019, “Candyman” is the story of a struggling artist named Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his girlfriend Brianna (Teyonah Parris), an art gallery director. The two live in Cabrini Green, the setting of the original film, now gentrified beyond recognition.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Candyman Review: The Legend Is Back In Important Horror Film

Candyman arrives in theaters this week after being delayed for over a year due to the pandemic, and it almost feels like it was robbed of all of its momentum. From the moment it was announced that Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele were working together to bring the character back to the big screen, it instantly became one of the most anticipated horror films on the release schedule. The first trailer only ramped that up, and then….nothing, as the world shut down and the return of Candyman had to be shelved. All of that buzz went with it, and now the release almost seems a bit muted. Nevertheless, he is back.
MoviesTelegraph

Candyman, review: highbrow slasher sequel that takes a stab at the art world

Ultra-stylish and socially aware, the 1992 Candyman has a credible claim to be the best US horror film of that decade. Bernard Rose’s chiller was only a modest box office success, but accumulated word of mouth as one of the most avidly rented video titles of its day, having relocated Clive Barker’s London-set short story “The Forbidden” with iconic power to Chicago.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: Genuinely terrifying ‘Candyman’ speaks to the moment

Skyscrapers loom upside down out of the fog, drifting by from an odd perspective, as if from the point of view of someone on a gurney, or perhaps a spectral presence regarding these buildings occupying land that’s been stolen, developed, appropriated, allocated, gentrified and redeveloped again. This is the Chicago...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: CANDYMAN, Tell Everyone

Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) should be about to hit the big-time in the art world. Having had his first solo show straight of of art school, he's found he's hit a creative wall. Pressured to produce something new, something that reflects what the world wants to see perhaps more than what he wants to offer, he stumbles across an urban legend, one that become embedded in a Chicago neighbourhood, and which quite literally consumes Anthony as his art takes on a frightening meaning, and even his body itself becomes a gruesome work of art. As Anthony says, everywhere is haunted, but some places perhaps far more than others.
MoviesThe Eagle-Tribune

Movie review: A past-obsessed, underwater world in 'Reminiscence'

Just as surely as climate change is scarring the land and warming the seas, it is also flooding our movies. The planet's imperiled future has been in the DNA of disaster movies like “The Day After Tomorrow” for years, of course. But lately, climate has taken a more leading role in films proliferating as quickly as ice caps are melting. This summer has seen the parched, Australian thriller “The Dry” (good movie, by the way) and “The Tomorrow War,” a time-traveling war movie that leads to an apocalyptic threat unlocked by thawing permafrost.
MoviesWFAA

Movie review: Is 'Candyman' a cut above the cult classic?

Sammy Davis Jr.'s classic song eerily laid over the opening of "Candyman" is a prelude into how brilliantly audacious this film is. They're calling it a spiritual sequel to the 1992 original. Co-writer and producer Jordan Peele was obsessed with the story as a kid, and now he puts his...
TV & Videosgizmostory.com

When is Candyman 2021 Movie coming to Netflix and Where to Stream?

The Candyman franchise, which debuted in 1992 and is known for its fantastic, frightening sequences, is ready to return to theatres. According to reports, the new Candyman series is in the works and will air shortly. The title of the next spiritual sequel will be “Candyman.” It’s no surprise that Jordan Peele, who rose to prominence in the horror genre with his Get Out and Us film trilogy, followed up with Candyman. If you’re a fan of the franchise, be sure to check out all we know about the forthcoming film thus far.
MoviesMorning Journal

Entertaining, horror-filled ‘Candyman’ honors original while taking on gentrification | Movie review

It’s easy to understand why 1992’s “Candyman” long has meant something to filmmaker Jordan Peele. It was the first American horror film to cast a Black man as its antagonist and namesake character, with actor Tony Todd bringing to life what could be seen as the Black community’s answer to Freddy Krueger, a supernaturally summoned killer with a hook at the end of his right arm.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Candyman’ review: A gutsy, freaky horror sequel

Running time: 91 minutes. Rated R (bloody horror violence, and language including some sexual references.) In theaters. Here’s a fun fact about the original “Candyman”: The horror movie’s Chicago setting almost didn’t happen. The story initially took place in Liverpool, England, and it was about the exact same urban legend...
Houston, TXHouston Press

Reviews For The Easily Distracted:Candyman

Brief Plot Synopsis: Struggling artist finds new inspiration in horror. Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 2.5 John Ruskins out of 5. Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us. Better Tagline: "History is murder." Not So Brief...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Candyman (2021)

Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Kyle Kaminsky, Vanessa Williams, Rebecca Spence, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Brian King and Miriam Moss. SYNOPSIS:. A “spiritual sequel” to the horror film Candyman (1992) that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighbourhood where the legend began. As the camera glides through the...
MoviesGamespot

Candyman Review: Stylish Social Scares

Bernard Rose's 1992 supernatural Clive Barker adaptation Candyman was not a huge commercial success, and while it inspired two sequels that decade, they were mediocre low-budget films that felt more like quick cash-ins than any meaningful attempt to extend its legacy. But in the 30 years since Rose's film hit theaters, the masterful, haunting mix of social criticism and gory scares has helped the film retain its power in a way that many other horror movies of the '90s have not. Director Nia DaCosta and producer/co-writer Jordan Peele have now gone back to the source to make a sequel that attempts to both honor the original and apply the mythology of Candyman to modern America.
Movieshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Candyman’: The Horror News Network Review

As most moviegoers faced a summer of indecision about heading back to theaters, Candyman proved to be a sweet enough reason for a lot of horror fans to head to cinemas this week. Coming from the creative minds of Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele, Candyman arrives in a time when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy