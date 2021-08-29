Cancel
Book review: An unforgettable antihero in new crime thriller from King

Florida Times-Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Billy Summers” is Stephen King's latest foray into crime noir. Billy is a hit man extraordinaire. Trained as a sniper by the marines, he has never failed at his job. His ability to blend in with his surroundings is topped only by his almost Houdini-like disappearance after the job is done.

Stephen King
