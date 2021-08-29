Eventive Streams BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage Anime Film in N. America

Getting into anime can be a huge venture. With so many different types to choose from, deciding which ones to watch can be daunting. From shonen (aimed at young men) to shoujo (aimed at young women) and seinen (aimed at both young and adult males), fans each have their own preferences for what they most enjoy. For the casual fans who aren’t sure where to start (and may find long-running shows like One Piece or Naruto a little daunting), there are easier shows to consume — especially if you’re looking for something to truly engage with, and that takes full advantage of the anime medium. While every anime fan starts somewhere different, the shows below have a bit of everything: action, drama, compelling stories, and even romance. So consider this your cheat sheet for getting into anime.