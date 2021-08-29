Eventive Streams BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage Anime Film in N. America
Film will be available until November 21 with encore segments streaming at different times. Bushiroad USA announced on Friday that Eventive will stream its BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage (Gekijō-ban BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage) anime film in the United States and Canada starting on September 18. The film will be available until November 21 at 11:29 p.m. PST (November 22 at 2:29 a.m. EST).www.animenewsnetwork.com
