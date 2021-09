Ohio State released its official 74-man travel roster just hours before kickoff in Minneapolis, and there was more than one notable absence on the list. Although he was not listed as unavailable on the Buckeyes' official status report, USC transfer linebacker Palaie Gaoteote did not travel for Ohio State. Head coach Ryan Day said earlier in the week that the former five-star recruit had still not heard back from the NCAA regarding an eligibility issue that has forced Gaoteote to pay his own way since joining Ohio State over the summer.