OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Cheltenham, UK

By Allison McNearney
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCotswold Manor Estate, Cheltenham, U.K. (Vrbo): Its official: we’re ready to escape this world and be transported back in time to the days of Jane Austen, back to when the biggest concern of the day was whether the hem of your voluminous skirt would get wet when wandering those dewy English moors and leave you soggy for your run-in with Mr. Darcy. While time travel might not be on the table just yet, a trip to the Cotswolds is the next best thing.

Jane Austen
#Cheltenham#Time Travel#Manor House#Uk#Cooking#English#British#The Peacock Shed#Georgian#The Cotswold Manor Estate
