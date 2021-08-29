OMG, I Want to Rent That House: Cheltenham, UK

The Secret Garden Party will return in 2022. After a five-year hiatus, the UK festival will host a 20th anniversary party from July 21st through 24th next year. On the website, the location is described as "same as it ever was," which implies The Secret Garden Party will return to its long-time home in the grounds of a manor house in Abbots Ripton, Cambridgeshire. The Secret Garden Party first hinted at its return in July via social media, and has since been teasing fans with highlight reels from previous editions. The lineup for 2022 is still TBA. Characteristic of The Secret Garden Party's playful voice, ticket buyers, in order to register for the 2022 edition, must first answer the question: "What is a party?" Register now via the website. Here's the first Instagram post that teased the return.