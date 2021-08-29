The Splash Zone 8/29/21: Final Preseason Game Against The Bengals
The last time these two teams met, Brian Flores almost took on the entire Bengals sideline after two cheap hits on Jakeem Grant. This game is going to be all about the backups and fringe starters for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa will not be playing and starters that have solidified their spots won’t be playing. There’s a couple of roster spots left up for grabs, so players will have to make the most of their playing time to show the coaching staff they belong on this team.www.thephinsider.com
