SOMD Conservation Alliance Formed To Preserve Some Of The State’s Most Climate Resilient Lands
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 7th, members will meet on the banks of the Patuxent River to announce the formation of the Southern Maryland Conservation Alliance whose mission is “to conserve and restore Southern Maryland’s landscapes, waterways, and shorelines that are special to its people, fundamental to its economy, reflected in its culture, and vital for its native fish, wildlife, and plants, on which we rely”.www.thebaynet.com
Comments / 0