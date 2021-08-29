Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Strap into a pair of Dr. Martens x SUICOKE’s seriously good sandals

theface.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocks and sandals brigade, you’re going to want to see this. Dr. Martens have joined forces with Japanese performance-wear brand SUICOKE to create an exclusive slip-on shoe that’s so comfortable and so stylish that you’ll be begging for more. Since SUICOKE started in 2006, they’ve been making gains to popularise...

theface.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandals#Design#Japanese#Eastern#Mura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelComplex

Best Style Releases This Week: Brain Dead x Gramicci, Dr. Martens x Suicoke, Palace, and More

School is back in session, which means it’s time to finally start putting those good back to school fits together. After you cop a brand new backpack, consider these great drops arriving this week. Brain Dead has collaborated with the heritage climbing brand Gramicci, Dr. Martens is dropping another sandal with Suicoke, Palace is teaming up with Stella Artois, and Kerwin Frost has just released his first collaboration with Adidas.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Fashion-Forward Slip On Sandals

American streetwear brand Stüssy has partnered with Birkenstocks to once again reimagine the footwear maker's popular 'Boston' sandal. This time, the 'Stüssy x Birkenstock Boston' will be offered in three brand new, eye-catching colorways: 'Bone,' 'Dusty Pink,' and 'Caramel.'. These stylish clogs feature high-quality corduroy uppers, a single strap with...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Dr. Martens Debuts Its House-Friendly Carlson Lusso Mule

2020 was without a doubt the year of the mule. With much of the planet tethered to their sofas as a result of the pandemic, the hunt for house-friendly footwear that looked as good in the home as it did out of it was on. While restrictions in 2021 have been largely loosened, the yearn for hybrid, adaptable footwear still remains.
Apparelinputmag.com

Dr. Martens’ iconic Mura sandal gets some amazing leather upgrades

Days after introducing its own mule silhouette, Dr. Martens is co-signing one of the most iconic slip-ons in streetwear. The footwear mainstay has once again partnered with Suicoke, for a one-off leather remix of its iconic Mura sandal. This partnership combines the most recognizable elements of both brands, topping Dr....
Apparelhypebeast.com

Dr. Martens and Suicoke Unveil the DM MURA Silhouette

Dr. Martens has teamed up with Japanese footwear label Suicoke for a one-off silhouette that combines the latter’s slip-on MURA with the former’s lightweight Lorsan outsole. Born out of a mutual passion for culture and a commitment to quality and design, the DM MURA is an embodiment of the pair’s...
Apparelhypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD Pairs Its PORTER Bund Strap With Vintage OMEGA and Rolex Watches

NEIGHBORHOOD is bringing back its bund straps with PORTER for 2021. Last seen in 2013 in an assortment of textures and colors, this new offering pairs classic watches with black leather belt straps for one-off takes. Each strap sees unique crocodile skin debossing at the top while the back has co-branding with a “CRAFT WITH PRIDE” slogan.
ApparelRefinery29

Girlfriend Collective’s New Essentials Collection Redefines Athleisure Wear

Though we love Girlfriend Collective's sustainable apparel for working out, its activewear basics are good for way more than that. Its super flex leggings, sports bras, and workout apparel made from recycled plastic bottles are good-looking enough we've given them the designation of “athleisure." GC pieces are so stylish and quick-drying that we’ll unabashedly keep them on all day, from the studio to the streets.
Apparelthefashionistastories.com

Fashion Find: V Shred Athleisure Wear

Whether I am working out or running errands, active or athleisure leggings are a big part of my wardrobe and having a comfy pair that I can transition from season to season is key. V SHRED has a great, premium line of active wear that is available in some great colors. I love the ''Seamless Flex'' leggings because they are super comfortable, with a ribbed high-waist and a shape that is flattering on the body from the waist down.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Lightweight Durable Slip-On Shoes

Dr. Martens works in collaboration with Suicoke on a new iteration of the classic MURA footwear model. It takes the iconic design by Dr. Martens and updates it with elements that are true to the Japanese brand. It retains the usual Lorson outsole foundation. The MURA silhouette is the perfect...
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Bottega Veneta roller skates make for fast lane fashion

After endless months in lockdown, it’s safe to say that as we finally re-emerge, we’re keen to wear pieces that don’t slow us down, but instead encourage us, metaphorically speaking, to hotfoot it to better days. As part of the pre-A/W21 collections, a host of Bottega Veneta’s footwear offerings conveyed this mile-a-minute message with a glamorous gait, from practical wellies in glittering rubber to chunky clogs with tyre track soles. But none did it more so than the Italian brand’s ready-to-race roller skates.
Designers & Collectionstokyofashion.com

Harajuku Girl in Resale Street Style w/ CAV EMPT Hoodie, Neon Belt, Raw Edge Jeans & Converse High Top Sneakers

Joy is a 21-year-old Tokyo-based Korean actress and model who we have been seeing around the streets of Harajuku recently. Her look features an oversized sweater by Japanese streetwear brand CAV EMPT (Caveat Emptor) with resale raw edge denim jeans, a neon cap, a canvas neon belt, oversized sunglasses, a bag that says her own name on it, and Converse high top sneakers.
Apparelinputmag.com

Birkenstock and Stüssy just made one of the best slip-on shoes of 2021

If you haven’t yet discovered the comfort and convenience of a pair of Birkenstocks, Stüssy is here with a new collaboration to tip you over the edge of temptation. The two brands will soon release three versions of the Boston, the heralded silhouette first introduced in 1979 to keep the German footwear brand in rotation through the colder months. Stüssy’s touch on the classic is light, rendering the suede upper in clean colors dubbed “bone,” “caramel,” and “dusty pink.” Appearing just beneath the buckled strap is a debossed Stüssy logo hugging onto the midsole — which should be just enough streetwear flare to create high demand.
Apparelinputmag.com

A-Cold-Wall’s Dr. Martens are an upgrade to your casual, boring dad shoes

A-Cold-Wall* and Dr. Martens may not seem like the most natural of partners, with one brand focused on hardware and advanced technical gear while the other’s heritage footwear has nearly 75 of years of history. But when they do work with each other, they have a way of making leather footwear fit for the future.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Convertible Clothing: Jackets & Pants to Pop Off With This Fall

It’s long been said that the arrival of fall marks the return of “real dressing.” That doesn’t mean dressing well comes easy in the colder months, though. The Highsnobiety Fall Fit Toolkit is here to help you through the transition to (literally) bigger and better clothing. The clothing we invest...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

18 Slim-Fit Tank Tops With Glorious Reviews

In my effort to become more sustainable in the long-term, I've spent much of this past year rethinking how I dress and building the perfect capsule wardrobe. I've filled my closet with timeless staples that pair well with each other and will remain wearable for seasons, even years, to come. As many others share the same sentiment, there's been a big movement toward minimalist, go-with-everything pieces. One item, in particular, that's having a big moment among the fashion set? The slim-fit tank top.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
Apparelreviewed.com

13 plus-size professional clothes to wear to the office

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Maybe you're heading back to the workplace after months of working from home, or maybe you never left. Regardless, if you go into an office, chances are, you need a professional wardrobe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy