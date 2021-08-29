Cancel
Military

The Latest: Last UK troops begin arriving from Afghanistan

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LONDON — Military planes carrying British troops and diplomats from Kabul are landing at a U.K. air base after the U.K.’s two-week evacuation operation ended. The U.K. ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, was among those who arrived Sunday at RAF Brize Norton northwest of London, hours after the government announced that all British personnel had left Kabul.

