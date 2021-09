TIMONIUM, Md. — The 140th Maryland State Fair presented by Toyota is underway, and runs through Labor Day 6 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. General hours are 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on weekends and noon to 10 p.m. on weekdays. Fairgoers may arrive early for livestock and horse shows, and remain late, when Midway rides, games and food stands are still open.