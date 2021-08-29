Cancel
Opinion: Allyson Felix would be an excellent mentor for Sha'carri Richardson

Athens Banner-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was the tweet that track and field star Sha'carri Richardson posted, along with five praying hands emojis, after finishing in last place in the 100-meter sprint at the Prefontaine Classic. The winner, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, beat her Olympic time of 10.61 seconds that won her the gold in this event at the Summer Games in Tokyo. Thompson-Herah and her teammates, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, were the Prefontaine heroines of the track, sweeping the 100-meters medals as they did at the Olympics. Richardson was expected to be a major contender in the 100 and 200-meter sprints in Tokyo but was suspended from competition due to marijuana use. Her Olympic ban became more controversial when she was not selected for the women’s 4x100 relay, which was the last event she would have been eligible for after her suspension ended.

