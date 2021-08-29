Cancel
NFL

Gardner Minshew still on Broncos' schedule after trade to Eagles

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles have traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for 25-year-old quarterback Gardner Minshew. Minshew (6-1, 225 pounds) entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick out of Washington State with the Jags in 2019. He began his rookie season as Nick Foles’ backup but quickly took over starting duties after Foles suffered an injury.

