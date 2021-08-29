Cancel
NFL

5 takeaways from Broncos' final preseason game

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos wrapped up preseason with a 17-12 win over Los Angeles Rams at home on Saturday evening. Here are our five quick takeaways from the game. The Broncos’ coverage units were underwhelming again on Saturday, allowing Rams’ returners to find big openings on kickoffs. If that trend continues into the regular season, special teams coordinator Tom McMahon might find himself on the hot seat.

