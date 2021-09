PSG are prepared to push through the sale of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in order to keep the spotlight on Lionel Messi and his debut. Messi is due to make his PSG debut this weekend and the feeling in the French capital is that it is in the interest of the Qatari-owned club to draw a line under Madrid's pursuit of Mbappe so as not to overshadow Messi's first match.