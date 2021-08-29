Cancel
NFL

Southern returning to action with new coach, but an experienced roster filled with talent

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Southern coach Jason Rollins has learned anything in his 25 years as an assistant, it’s the importance of managing expectations. The Jaguars’ 19th coach is blessed with 42 upperclassmen on a roster packed with experience. He’s new; the team is not. Throughout fall camp, Rollins clung to an old...

College Sportstheadvocate.com

Southern at Troy: Prediction, key matchup, what's at stake, players to watch and more

Season openers can make or break a team and Southern doesn’t have to win this mismatch on paper to make it a success. Jaguars fans want to see where the program is under interim coach Jason Rollins, who has credibility as an assistant after 25 seasons but knows better than anyone it doesn’t get real until kickoff. The Jaguars have chance at a strong season with six home games, four in the SWAC, and only one conference game on an opponents’ home field. Rollins is best off if his team looks organized, competitive and passionate, win or lose.
