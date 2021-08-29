Henrique Araújo at Malungo Festival

Now in its 32nd year, FIDMarseille found itself in a unique position in 2021. Starting just two days after the Cannes Film Festival wrapped its comeback edition—which was delayed two months due to the pandemic—FID welcomed a number of critics, programmers, and filmmakers straight from the Croisette. While the philosophical differences between the festivals have always been pronounced, this year the calendar proximity only underscored the curatorial disparity—proving not so much Cannes’ authority as FID’s significance in presenting a fuller picture of contemporary cinema. Freely mingling its documentary roots with au courant trends in art cinema, FID offers a snapshot of what’s new and exciting in international filmmaking. Case in point: Apichatpong Weerasethakul, fresh off sharing the Jury Prize in Cannes for his latest film, Memoria, and recipient of this year’s Grand prix d’honneur; the Thai director’s first feature, Mysterious Object at Noon (2000), screened at the festival two decades ago. At its best, FID can point toward the future.