Our high school soccer practices have been great except for last Wednesday. Coach had to give the boys a reminder of what it means to be a TEAM. In my motivational minute following practice, I told the story of another team some years ago who didn’t have as much talent as this current team. We were playing the undefeated number one ranked high school boys team in West Virginia who had more skill and talent than we did. Our boys had heart, hustle and teamwork.