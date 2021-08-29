Cancel
Colleges

Faculty, students face uncertainty as LSU denies requests to teach online: 'I was ready to resign'

By CAROLINE SAVOIE
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the first day of school, but Jack Yeager thought it might be the last of his four-decade career. The 75-year-old French studies professor at LSU twice petitioned to teach remotely because his advanced age and heart disease makes him especially susceptible to COVID-19. Even though he is vaccinated, he couldn’t be sure enough of his students were. Based on LSU's data, 61% of its 32,000 students have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine — a far cry from herd immunity.

