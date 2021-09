Besides influencing my expensive sartorial tastes (if only glass slippers weren’t heavily impractical...) I used to think Cinderella taught me a lot about womanhood. Some of my most formative experiences from my ‘90s childhood featured me nestled on the sofa for a classic princess-athon. As a working-class child with big dreams to become a writer, I honestly believed Cinderella was an inspiring tale of a pauper who rises society’s ranks, a proletariat *icon*, if you will. It’s only now, when I look back, that I realise the fairytales I was hooked on weren’t cushioning me from negative messaging and limiting beliefs on what it means to be a woman.