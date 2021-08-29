Cancel
US Bach scholar, RIP

Cover picture for the articleThe death has been belatedly reported of the Baroque musicologist, Don Oscar Franklin, Professor of Music at the University of Pittsburgh from 1970 t0 2009. Don, who was 82, had been struggling with multiple myeloma. He died on May 31.

New York City, NYSlipped Disc

Death of a pioneering ethnomusicologist, 91

The remarkable Adelaida ‘Dely’ Reyes died on August 24 in New Jersey, where she lived taught and taught for much of her life. Arriving from the Philippines in the 1970s with two small children, she wrote an icebreaking dissertation, ‘The Role of Music in the Interaction of Black Americans and Hispanos in New York City’s East Harlem’. Further studies centred on the music of refugees from the Vietnam War. She was visiting professor at Columbia and Oxford.
Public HealthSlipped Disc

A national composer dies of Covid

The composer known in Cuba as El Caballero del Son died yesterday of the effects of Covid-19, state institutions have announced. Adalberto Álvarez was 72. The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressed heartfelt condolences to the composer’s family and the nation. His songs ‘Mi linda habanera’, ‘Para bailar casino’ ,...
Religionoperawire.com

Boulder Bach Festival Announces 2021-22 Season

Boulder Bach Festival in Colorado has announced its 2021-22 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on operatic and vocal performances. First up will be a series of performances of Händel’s “Messiah” starring Mara Riley, Claire McCahan, Dan Hutchings, and Adam Ewing. The showcase will also feature Corelli’s Concerto Noel.
Religionsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Pater, Botticelli, and Bach

Walter Pater was an influential 19th-century English author and critic, and in 1870 he wrote a fascinating essay about the Italian Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli. In one passage that particularly caught my eye, Pater wrote, “If [Botticelli] painted religious incidents, [he] painted them with an undercurrent of original sentiment, which touches you as the real matter of the picture through the veil of its ostensible subject.”
Chicago, ILSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Chicago Symphony calls off Asia tour

In response to an inquiry from slippedisc.com, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra has issued the following statement:. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra was scheduled to perform in Taiwan, China and Japan in January 2022 with Music Director Riccardo Muti as part of its regular international touring activities. With the ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic regarding travel of personnel and cargo, including quarantine requirements in each country, the tour is being postponed to the 2022-2023 season.
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Just in: Theodorakis is dead

The outstanding Greek composer and Communist agitator Mikis Theodorakis died this morning, aged 96. Best known for his film soundtrack to Zorba the Greek, he wrote hundreds of songs that became national folklore, some becoming international hits and making him very rich. His ‘Mauthausen Trilogy album’ is one of the...
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

A big correction from the NY Times

The newspaper reported positively last week on the new seats at San Francisco Opera, engineered for the larger patron. But its reporter somehow underestimated the size of its potential users. Here’s the apology: An earlier version of this article described incorrectly the bariatric seats. They were designed to hold weights...

