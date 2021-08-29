Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Our Views: Congress should reform process that's leaving Lake Charles in the lurch

By STAFF EDITORIAL
theadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Hurricane Katrina struck east of New Orleans, the storm and the engineering failures it exposed spawned a whole new way of providing federal aid to homeowners. Via the Road Home program, disaster recovery community development block grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development eventually provided $9 billion to help 130,000 Louisianans either rebuild or get bought out.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Higgins
Person
Garret Graves
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Road Home#Louisianans#Calcasieu Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy