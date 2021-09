The GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6 crossovers will now be built without a driver side lower hush panel, GM Authority can confirm. General Motors’ Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) engineers have determined that removing the driver-side lower hush panel from the Acadia, XT5 and XT6 does not degrade the interior noise level of these crossovers and can thus be removed without negative consequence. The driver-side lower hush panel is normally used to cut down noise coming in from under the vehicle and from the engine compartment. Removing this unnecessary panel will likely save the automaker a small amount of money on parts at the assembly plant.