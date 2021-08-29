Maritime law journal moves to Roger Williams University
BRISTOL — There is a new journal in town, a premier scholarly publication dedicated to all aspects of admiralty and maritime law in the United States. Roger Williams University School of Law is the new home of the Journal of Maritime Law and Commerce, a periodical founded in 1969 that focuses on the laws of the sea. It has been cited by courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court and foreign courts, as well as by arbitrators.www.providencejournal.com
