Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Maritime law journal moves to Roger Williams University

providencejournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL — There is a new journal in town, a premier scholarly publication dedicated to all aspects of admiralty and maritime law in the United States. Roger Williams University School of Law is the new home of the Journal of Maritime Law and Commerce, a periodical founded in 1969 that focuses on the laws of the sea. It has been cited by courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court and foreign courts, as well as by arbitrators.

www.providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
State
Washington State
City
Bristol, RI
Providence, RI
Education
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law School#The U S Supreme Court#Journal#Reentry Campus#Jmlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Collegesharvardmagazine.com

University Approves New Law School Shield

More than five years after the Harvard Corporation acceded to Harvard Law School’s decision to abandon its shield, associated with slavery, it has approved the school’s replacement. The new shield was developed by the HLS Shield Working Group, first convened in 2020, and design firms PopKitchen and Studio Rainwater. “I...
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

University of Penn releases independent report on MOVE remains

In a Philadelphia Tribune exclusive first look, it has been learned that a top-tier Black law firm completed an expansive investigative report regarding the Penn Museum and Princeton University's mishandling of MOVE remains. The report, consisting of 93 pages and 26 exhibits, begins with an Executive Summary that reads, “The...
CollegesPosted by
WestfairOnline

Sacred Heart becomes host university for the Journal of Counselor Preparation and Supervision

Sacred Heart University’s Isabelle Farrington College of Education has become the new host university for the Journal of Counselor Preparation and Supervision. The 15-year-old quarterly journal is a publication of the North Atlantic Regional Association for Counselor Education and Supervision and presents work conducted by counselor education professionals in the Northeast.
CollegesLaw.com

How Not to Do Back-to-Campus: McGill University and the Law

Full disclosure before we begin: I’m a McGill grad school alumni. I have taught in their faculty of management and was asked to teach (in-person) this fall. I declined to teach under the terms of the back-to-campus policy covered in this piece. Montreal’s McGill University, one of the top 30...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Providence breaks ground on $5 million Roger Williams Park entrance

PROVIDENCE — With 10 months and a $5-million budget, Roger Williams Park will have a new entrance. On Tuesday the city broke ground on the project which will turn blighted lots into what has been dubbed the Gateway. It will feature picnic areas, concessions, ticket sales, a play area, public restrooms and event space.
Bexley, OHWBNS 10TV Columbus

First-year students at Capital University law school move to remote learning after COVID-19 outbreak

BEXLEY, Ohio — First-year students at Capital University's law school are being moved to remote learning after an outbreak of COVID-19, according to the university. The university said a few students have tested positive and after performing contact tracing, approximately 10% of the first-year students in section A and other first-year students were placed on heightened protocols.
ScienceJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Richard Williams: Science about nutrition moves on

Do you ever feel like figuring out what to eat is harder than doing your own taxes? If so, you may be among the health-conscious Americans who actually noticed that the Food and Drug Administration revised the Nutrition Facts Panel to include calorie counts in bold and updated the Daily Values of recommended nutrients. Not to be left out, Congress wants to tinker with the food label even more, but much of what they want to do is not consistent with current science.
Los Angeles, CATimes West Virginian

This rabbinical school is moving into a Catholic university

LOS ANGELES — The Academy for Jewish Religion California has rented space in several locations during its 21-year existence as a transdenominational seminary that trains rabbis and cantors. For a while it was housed in an office building in downtown Los Angeles, then at Hillel, the Jewish campus organization at...
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
Texas StateYubaNet

Justice Sotomayor’s dissent to the 5-4 majority’s order allowing a Texas law banning almost all abortion care to remain in force

JUSTICE SOTOMAYOR, with whom JUSTICE BREYER and JUSTICE KAGAN join, dissenting. The Court’s order is stunning. Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand. Last night, the Court silently acquiesced in a State’s enactment of a law that flouts nearly 50 years of federal precedents. Today, the Court belatedly explains that it declined to grant relief because of procedural complexities of the State’s own invention. Ante, at 1. Because the Court’s failure to act rewards tactics designed to avoid judicial review and inflicts significant harm on the applicants and on women seeking abortions in Texas, I dissent.
PoliticsKELOLAND TV

Governor orders review of S.D. abortion laws

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has told her office’s “unborn-child advocate” Mark Miller to review South Dakota’s abortion laws. It’s in response to the new Texas law that outlaws most abortions thereafter about six weeks. Noem used Twitter for the announcement Thursday. She referred to the U.S. Supreme...
Texas StatePosted by
Fatherly

Will Roe v. Wade Be Overturned This Week? What Families Need to Know

On September 1st — i.e. tomorrow — the state of Texas is set to more or less completely outlaw abortion. The new law, SB 8, is a labyrinthine anti-abortion rule that bans abortion at six weeks, but that’s not the entire picture. Because while the law looks like a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade—the Supreme Court precedent that states that there’s a constitutional right to access safe and legal abortion and stipulates that states cannot ban abortions before fetal viability at about 22 to 24 weeks—it actually isn’t.
Texas Statetalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court decides 5-4 to allow restrictive Texas abortion law

Supreme Court decides 5-4 to allow restrictive Texas abortion law. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer who expresses her ideas and thoughts through her writings. She loves to get engaged with the readers who are seeking for informative contents on various niches over the internet. She is a featured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy