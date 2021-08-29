Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bedford County, TN

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bedford, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bedford; Cheatham; Clay; Davidson; Dickson; Giles; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Bedford, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * From Monday evening through late Tuesday night. * Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to effect portions of Middle TN beginning Monday evening through late Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts between 2" to 4" can be expected with locally higher amounts possible. Prolonged heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding issues.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, TN
County
Macon County, TN
County
Trousdale County, TN
County
Stewart County, TN
County
Davidson County, TN
County
Houston County, TN
County
Robertson County, TN
County
Lewis County, TN
County
Lawrence County, TN
County
Humphreys County, TN
County
Montgomery County, TN
County
Clay County, TN
County
Hickman County, TN
City
Jackson, TN
County
Rutherford County, TN
County
Giles County, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
County
Dickson County, TN
County
Marshall County, TN
County
Smith County, TN
City
Dickson, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
County
Bedford County, TN
City
Stewart, TN
City
Macon, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
County
Sumner County, TN
County
Maury County, TN
County
Wayne County, TN
City
Rutherford, TN
City
Nashville, TN
County
Perry County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy