Flash Flood Watch issued for Bedford, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bedford; Cheatham; Clay; Davidson; Dickson; Giles; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Bedford, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * From Monday evening through late Tuesday night. * Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to effect portions of Middle TN beginning Monday evening through late Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts between 2" to 4" can be expected with locally higher amounts possible. Prolonged heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding issues.