Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN SIERRA AND WESTERN NEVADA * Changes...None. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 271 Western Lassen, Eastern Plumas, and Eastern Sierra Counties, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Higher gusts possible in wind prone areas and along exposed terrain, even during the overnight period. * Humidity...Minimum values 5 to 10 percent. * Duration...3 to 6 hours Monday afternoon and then 3 to 6 hours Tuesday afternoon. Much longer durations are possible for exposed midslopes and ridges, even during the overnight period. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.