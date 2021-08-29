3 ways leaders can improve the way they communicate in challenging situations
The year was 2015, and I was working at a large company. It was about the time that marriage equality became the law of the land. My workspace was not private—it was one of those open spaces where about 30 people had desks, and there was no hiding behind doors or walls. Because we were in the business of public perception, we kept large screens tuned in to the latest news. You can imagine what happened when the ruling came down.www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 0