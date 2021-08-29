3 ways leaders can improve the way they communicate in challenging situations

Early in my career, during my time at PepsiCo, I had an amazing mentor, Al Carey. Al, the former CEO of PepsiCo’s North America business, practiced, and instilled in me, the notion of servant leadership and its guiding principles: the idea that leaders should serve, rather than be served; that they should set the vision and strategy and then work tirelessly to remove the barriers that get in the way of achieving that vision and strategy; and that they should lead by listening and giving support, rather than telling employees what to do. This leads to strong loyalty and connection with your team. Al showed me that empathy, humility and vulnerability are at the center of this approach, with mutual trust and respect also being critical.