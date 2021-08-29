Cancel
3 ways leaders can improve the way they communicate in challenging situations

By L. Michelle Smith—Zapier
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year was 2015, and I was working at a large company. It was about the time that marriage equality became the law of the land. My workspace was not private—it was one of those open spaces where about 30 people had desks, and there was no hiding behind doors or walls. Because we were in the business of public perception, we kept large screens tuned in to the latest news. You can imagine what happened when the ruling came down.

Societywelldoing.org

Can We Agree to Disagree? Tips to Improve Online Communication

Online communication can escalate quickly, with people often being less cautious than in face-to-face conversation. Coach Neil Lawrence explores this phenomenon and the damage it does, offering tips to improve communication. I belong to a private social group for dog owners. We generally get along well together. Recently there was...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Using Cognitive and Education Science to Improve the way you Communicate Results

Eight techniques for improving your presentation skills. How many of you have been on the job hunt and saw, in the ‘required skills’ section, ‘strong communication skills’? If not that specifically, there was sure to be something like ‘interpersonal skills’ or ‘presentation skills’. These are so commonly required in every industry that it may be better to ask, have you ever seen a job posting without one of the above?
Mental HealthThrive Global

Ways That You Can Prioritize Your Mental Health as a Leader

With the pandemic coming to a head, you might find yourself more irritable, more stressed, or even just burnt out. It’s challenging to realize as the leader of a workplace that you need help with your mental health, but it’s vital for you to keep it in mind. Today, we’re going to be looking at a couple of ways that you can prioritize your mental health well, as listed in a Newsweek article.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Improve Customer Experience With AI

Customer experience is the central metric to measure an organization’s success. In fact, 45.9% of businesses will consider it as their top priority for the next 5 years, followed by product (33.6%) and pricing (20.5%). Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the latest entrant to improve the customer experience. In 2019, AI...
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

4 steps to properly address microagressions at work

We all want to feel safe at work. But many of us end up feeling uncomfortable or hurt because of microaggressions. Intentional or unintentional, these actions can have a significant impact on our engagement and overall well-being. Microaggressions in the workplace can be against you or a fellow team member. But when is it okay to speak up? How can you approach these situations without fear of losing your job?
EconomyFast Company

As a CEO, my strength as a leader comes from a position of vulnerability

Early in my career, during my time at PepsiCo, I had an amazing mentor, Al Carey. Al, the former CEO of PepsiCo’s North America business, practiced, and instilled in me, the notion of servant leadership and its guiding principles: the idea that leaders should serve, rather than be served; that they should set the vision and strategy and then work tirelessly to remove the barriers that get in the way of achieving that vision and strategy; and that they should lead by listening and giving support, rather than telling employees what to do. This leads to strong loyalty and connection with your team. Al showed me that empathy, humility and vulnerability are at the center of this approach, with mutual trust and respect also being critical.
JobsFast Company

4 ways a boss can create a toxic workplace

Leadership matters a lot in the tone and harmony of any workplace. Supervisors and managers influence people’s motivation to work, their relationship with their colleagues, and their overall sense of well-being. So, a bad boss can grind productivity to a halt and—especially in the age of the Great Resignation—lead employees out the door.
TechnologyWorld Economic Forum

12 ways a human-centric approach to data can improve the world

Twenty-five quintillion bytes of data are generated every day. That’s 25,000,000,000,000,000,000. In this era of data abundance, it’s easy to think of these bytes as a panacea – informing policies and spurring activities to address the pandemic, climate change or gender inequality – but without the right systems in place, we cannot realize the full potential of data to advance a sustainable, equitable and inclusive future.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Want Deeper, More Authentic Connections?

People report wanting to engage in deep conversations with others, but they are reluctant to initiate them. New research shows that people overestimate how awkward deep conversations are, and they underestimate how well the conversations will go. This post includes a number of research-based tips to help you navigate deep...
MindBodyGreen

Why Couples Need To Make Invisible Labor Visible In Their Relationships

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Understanding the concept of invisible labor is key to a satisfying partnership. Over time a lopsided division of labor, or the failure to recognize a partner's domestic contributions and efforts, can have a negative impact on our connection. In every partnership, each individual carries some "mental load." Learning how to reveal this essential and hidden aspect of every partnership can bring greater acknowledgment of one another, ease resentment, and create more balance.
Mental HealthThrive Global

8 Ways Creativity Actually Improves Your Health

We all know that being creative is good for our mental health, but it turns out that creativity also has some pretty impressive physical benefits. From lowering blood pressure to enhancing immune function, being expressive and imaginative can actually help you stay healthy. Read on to discover how the science backs up what you already knew in your heart: Creativity really is good for you.
Baruch Spinozapsychologytoday.com

5 Strategies for Learning From Your Mistakes

According to experts, the difference between “good mistakes” and “bad mistakes” is how you respond to them. It helps to consider what might be fixable and what you probably cannot change. Strategies to learn from your mistakes include mindful awareness, self-compassion, courageous self-exploration, and seeking greater balance. Did you take...
George OrwellFast Company

This is when goal-setting gets in the way of happiness

“It would seem,” wrote George Orwell in his essay Can Socialists Be Happy?, “that human beings are not able to describe, nor perhaps to imagine, happiness except in terms of contrast.” Orwell wrote about those who imagine future utopias unlike the worlds in which they are living. He argued they are like people with a toothache who think happiness comes only in not having a toothache. You set the goal of not having a toothache and organize your life and worries around that goal. When the pain is gone, you’ve achieved your utopia.
EconomyMySanAntonio

A Leader's Guide to Getting Out of the Way

I generated half a million euros in revenue within the first year I started Strategy Sprints. Whenever I would relentlessly relay this fact to anyone who would listen, those that actually replied did so with something along the lines of: “uh, you must be so happy?”. I was miserable. I...
Worthington, MNWorthington Daily Globe

Employers desire employees with communication skills

WORTHINGTON — Do you ever feel like you are misunderstood during a conversation?. I know I have experienced that. Even though communication is something we all do every single day, it doesn’t mean we always do it as well as we could. Communication is a vital component of our personal...
EconomyFast Company

I reacted badly to a performance review. How can I fix the situation?

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com. Q. I recently received feedback and I didn’t react to it well. I...

