Porsche has announced plans to establish a permanent research and development facility in China as it looks to strengthen its presence through Asia. This new research and development center will be located in Shanghai. It will focus on better understanding the needs of customers in the Chinese market, which has established itself as Porsche’s biggest single market. The facility will join Porsche Digital China that was established last year and Porsche Engineering China that has had a presence in the country for more than 20 years.