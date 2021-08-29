Cancel
Organizations Scramble To Evacuate Americans From Afghanistan

 5 days ago

The U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is expected to be completed this week as President Biden continues to insist there is no end to the commitment to safely evacuate Americans and Afghans who want to leave the country. Vice President of Women for Women International Marie Clarke details how her organization is attempting to help get people out of Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

