Dear Annie: Style imitator

DEAR BONNIE: I have a question. I had to put my husky to sleep after 15 years of her being one of my best friends. I have been mumbling to myself and still talking to her like she is still around. Tonight, my son and I went out to look at the snow moon and take a picture. In every picture we took, we noticed that there appear to be white and colored round spots or circles. Could this be an orb? My question is; could my beloved dog show up as an orb? Thanks. — Pete.