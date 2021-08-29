Cancel
Making Sense of the Vikings Preseason

By Daily Norseman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy most accounts this Vikings preseason was a disappointment. The offense in general didn’t perform all that well, or score many points. The defense perhaps was a little better at times, but still allowed nearly 25 points a game, and apart from some pick-sixes off of a couple tipped balls, didn’t really stand out much either. Special teams units seemed to do okay, punting improved after a poor start, but having a kicker that is nearly automatic still seems as elusive as ever.

