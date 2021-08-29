Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fox Chapel, PA

'I wasn't getting better': Fox Chapel woman endures battle with long haul covid

By Megan Guza
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bj2vt_0bgFfmEs00

More than a year and a half after she contracted covid-19, Andrea Berlin almost feels completely normal.

The Fox Chapel native-turned-Londoner said she fell ill with the virus in March 2020 — early in the pandemic by most standards — and she thinks she probably picked it up on the subway before the country went into lockdown.

“I got over that acute stage. The fever went, but I was left with fatigue, headache, a body tremor almost like Parkinson’s, heart palpitations — the fatigue was the worst,” Berlin said told the Tribune-Review this month.

The Fox Chapel Area High School graduate was captain of the tennis team. She works as a recruiter now in London. Her father, a neurologist, has offices throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley.

When it comes to covid-19, the “recovered” statistic often translates simply to “survived.”

Many people go on to report myriad symptoms continuing for weeks, months and, at this point, years. Numerous studies have tried to put a finer point on the exact number of long-covid sufferers.

Estimates vary as to just how many covid-19 survivors suffer from long-covid symptoms. In the U.S., some have pegged the numbers anywhere between 10% and 30%. One University of California-Davis study estimated up to a quarter of covid patients suffer some “long-haul” symptoms.

Often referred to as “covid long-haulers,” these are people who have lingering symptoms — some they didn’t even have during the acute illness. Others fell severely ill and survived. Others still had mild or no symptoms of the virus.

Yet once their system is clear of the infection, they report chronic fatigue, chronic aches and pains they never had before, the same shortness of breath and heart palpitations that marked the virus itself. They experience brain fog and depression, and many cannot tolerate much if any level of exercise.

The covid is gone, and yet it continues.

“Even a year and a half into it, we don’t know a lot,” said Dr. Alison Morris, division chief of pulmonary, allergy and critical care medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.

What doctors and medical experts do know, she said, is this: People are getting symptoms that take much longer to resolve than the virus itself. The syndrome doesn’t discriminate, in that it affects people who were severely ill and hospitalized with covid as well as those who had milder cases.

“There’s a wide, wide variety of symptoms that cover just about every organ system,” said Morris, who also leads the UPMC Post COVID-19 Recovery Clinic. “Some people come in with primarily fatigue and muscle aches and brain fog. Some people come in with difficulty with their breathing or trouble exercising. Some people come in with low blood pressure and racing heart.

“It’s really quite a variable syndrome.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list more than a dozen possible symptoms experienced by covid long-haulers.

For Berlin, her acute illness was not mild. Twice in the three or four weeks during which she was ill, she was taken by ambulance for chest pains and heart palpitations. For the better part of a month, she suffered through a near-constant fever, feeling too sick to sleep, heart palpitations and shortness of breath.

“It was like, everyone says it’s a two-week illness and you’ll get better,” she said, “but I wasn’t getting better.”

While the fever diminished, she was left with constant fatigue, a headache and a body tremor that she likened to Parkinson’s disease. The fatigue, she said, was the worst of the lingering long-haul symptoms.

“I had to lie down most of the day or else I’d feel worse the next day,” she said, noting that she was completely unable to care for her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old twins.

She went to specialist after specialist, tried acupuncture and somewhere around 30 different supplements, osteopathy and psychiatry.

“I saw so many doctors, and they all said, ‘Rest, pace yourself, it will get better, you just have to rest through it,’” Berlin said.

Dr. Tariq Cheema, division director of pulmonary, critical care, sleep and allergy at Allegheny Health Network, said that in the early days of the pandemic, most of the attention was on keeping people alive.

“A lot of the focus and time and energy was being spent on inpatients, and rightly so, because they were sick and people were dying,” said Cheema, lead physician for the AHN Post Covid-19 Recovery Clinic.

In the United Kingdom, an Imperial College London study called Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) surveyed more than 500,000 people, of whom more than 76,000 reported having had covid. Researchers asked about 29 different symptoms, ranging from fatigue and brain fog to dizziness and heart palpitations.

More one-third said they experienced at least one symptom for 12 weeks or more, and 15% said they had three or more symptoms for at least that long. The study took place between September, 2020 and February.

‘I can actually be part of my kids’ days’

Berlin wasn’t getting better.

She said she took comfort in social media, finding online groups of other so-called long-haulers, sharing and comparing symptoms and advice. It was on social media where she first came across Dr. Bruce Patterson’s name.

“I wasn’t really improving, and I was getting so desperate,” she said. “I thought, ‘Oh, a doctor is really kind of engaging with trying to figure it out.’”

She reached out to Patterson, a former lead virologist at Stanford University and who spent the 1980s and 1990s working in HIV research.

During the first months of the pandemic, Patterson’s company was working on therapeutic trials in the treatment of covid-19.

“I noticed at the 60-day follow-up and 90-day follow-up that these patients got better, these patients were discharged from the hospital, but by no stretch of the imagination where they immunologically normal,” Patterson said.

He used machine learning to analyze blood samples and says the analysis has come up with an algorithm for identifying immunologic profiles specific to long-haulers.

Boiled down, he said, his research indicates this: A specific type of white blood cell can carry covid proteins for months or years after the initial infection — yet there’s no sign of an active virus.

The sole role of those specific white blood cells, called monocytes, is to “patrol blood vessels,” as Patterson put it, and that includes going through the blood-brain barrier. They have a propensity to bind to blood vessels. Because there is still a covid protein hanging on when they bind, it causes inflammation.

That inflammation, he posits, can lead to the chronic fatigue, brain fog, exercise intolerance and the myriad other symptoms some suffer in the weeks and months following covid recovery.

Patterson’s treatment consists of two steps: Keeping those cells from migrating with a class of drugs called CCR5-antagonists and to keep them from binding to blood vessels using a drug class used to lower cholesterol called statins.

“If they can’t bind, they die, so eventually these cells will die off,” Patterson said.

Patterson said his company is working with around 100 physicians across the country, though he also works with patients of primary care physicians as well. He said they do have coverage in case a patient doesn’t have a PCP or their PCP “hasn’t really bought into what we’re trying to do.”

Among that network of physicians is Dr. Elliot Michel, a neurologist in private practice and on staff at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison — and Berlin’s father.

“They can’t do the things that they used to do,” he said of the long-haul patients he sees. “That’s really what their main complaint is. They want to get back to how they used to be, and they can’t understand it.”

For Berlin — whose treatment was made up of an anti-parasitic drug, an HIV antiviral drug, a low dose of steroids, and an anti-depressant to help reset her system — that meant spending real time with her kids.

“The best thing is I can actually be part of my kids’ days,” she said. “Instead of lying on the sofa watching them play, I actually got to play with them and feel like I was a mom again.”

She said she’s almost returned to work full time, and she feels like she has her identity back.

“Don’t accept that this is just how you are going to be for the rest of your life. Keep seeking answers and help,” she said. “Don’t feel guilty that you are concentrating on yourself and your own recovery.”

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
936
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Fox Chapel, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Morris
Person
Tariq Cheema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Haul#Heart Palpitations#Organ System#The Tribune Review#Allegheny Health Network#Imperial College London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Family RelationshipsKTRE

Family endures COVID-19 long-haul symptoms

OLATHE, Kan. (KMBC) - A family is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19 nearly eight months after contracting the disease. Members of the family of five are considered COVID-19 long haulers. “I thought that because we were a pretty healthy family that we would handle it pretty well,” mom...
PharmaceuticalsNew York Post

Getting two vaccines chops ‘long-haul’ COVID risk in half: study

Two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine provide two times more protection against prolonged symptoms of coronavirus — so-called “long-haul” (or just “long”) COVID — according to a new study. Researchers at King’s College London found that a double dose of the antidote in adults can halve the odds of developing...
Posted by
EatThis

Searching for Clues and COVID Long Haul Relief

Michael Elliott* is in a unique position to understand the chaos of the pandemic. First, he's a health care journalist, struggling to translate the world of medicine for the average person who knows they should live healthier but not how or why. Second, he experienced the COVID pandemic early and intimately. In March of 2020, New York was in the midst of one of the earliest and most severe outbreaks in the United States and it was stressful time. For Michael, though, it brought more than just inconvenience and anxiety.
Madison, WIx1071.com

‘Our shadow pandemic’: Long haul COVID brings questions, calls for research

MADISON, Wis. – As COVID-19 cases rise, the pandemic is sticking around. Many who have already gotten the virus say their symptoms aren’t going anywhere, either. It appears as many as 40% of people who had COVID-19 may end up with one of many potential long haul symptoms, according to Dr. Nasia Safdar, medical director of infection control at UW Health. She said long COVID symptoms are generally defined as new or persistent symptoms that continue 30 days after initial diagnosis.
Pharmaceuticalsbiospace.com

Vaccines Cut "Long-Haul" COVID Risk in Half, While Kids Test Positive in Droves

There’s plenty of COVID-19 news. Here’s a look. Study in 1.2 Million People Demonstrated Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines. A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases found that the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines resulted in a drop in “long-haul” COVID-19 by 50%. The study, which was in more than 1.2 million partially and fully vaccinated adults in the U.K. between December 2020 and July 2021, also found that there was only a 0.5% rate of breakthrough infections—infection after vaccination—14 days after the first dose of the shots and only 0.2% after the second. And in the people who did experience breakthrough infections, the chances of them being asymptomatic increased 63% after the first dose and 94% after the second dose. People over the age of 60 who were healthy had about half the risk of breakthrough infections than frail older adults or older adults with comorbidities.
SciencePosted by
CBS News

COVID long-haulers call for better research into their conditions

A new report in The Atlantic looks at the latest on efforts to understand long-lasting COVID symptoms that linger in some patients for many months. The Atlantic's science writer Ed Yong, who wrote that report, and Hannah Davis, the co-leader of the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss the impacts of long COVID and where the research stands now.
Posted by
Sherrell Writes

Delta variant floods headlines as long haul symptom parosmia, "covid smell", mystifies doctors as millions suffer.

Covid Smell affects millions, diminishing their quality of life.Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels. With the Delta variant taking precedent in media, there is a silent disorder that is diminishing the quality of life for long haulers – making them more prone to depression and suicidal ideations. That disorder is parosmia. Youtuber Yara Elmjouie, a popular food vlogger, has recently highlighted some research of parosmia, or “Covid Smell”.
NFLBrush News Tribune

Former Broncos nutrition guru says get vaccinated as he endures long hospital stay because of COVID-19

Former Broncos fitness and nutrition guru Bill Phillips’ message for Coloradans is to the point: Get vaccinated against COVID-19. “If it could happen to me, it could happen to anybody,” said Phillips, who worked as the performance nutrition and supplementation expert for the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s during their Super Bowl championships and is the author of Body-for-LIFE.
TrafficInside Nova

Despite COVID, region still has large share of long-haul commuters

The Washington region has the fourth largest total number of “super-commuters” in the nation, and the sixth highest by percentage, according to new data, and analysts suggest revised work habits owing to the pandemic may not alter that too much. A total of 226,000 D.C.-region residents, or about 4.7 percent...
Public Healthpulmonologyadvisor.com

Long-Haul COVID-19 May Affect 2 Out of 3 With Mild, Moderate Disease

HealthDay News — The majority of individuals who experience mild or moderate COVID-19 infection have persistent symptoms more than 30 days after diagnosis, according to a study published online Aug. 4 in PLOS ONE. Melanie L. Bell, Ph.D., from the University of Arizona in Tucson, and colleagues estimated the prevalence...
San Francisco, CAkcrw.com

This long-haul COVID patient sees no major improvement in symptoms after second vax dose

For many long-haul COVID patients, symptoms have persisted for months, or even more than a year, after their initial infection. KCRW checks in with two guests we’ve spoken to before: Dr. Michael Peluso, a clinical fellow at the UC San Francisco School of Medicine, is helping run a two-year study of long-haul COVID patients; and Cliff Morrison, a patient in that study and a health care administrator in the Bay Area.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy