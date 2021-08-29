Cancel
Letter to the editor: Racism, then and now

By Tribune-Review Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 5:00 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Recently I received an advertisement from a local church hosting a presentation denouncing critical race theory (CRT) and the hiring of an equity director for the Gateway School District. The speaker, Joseph L. Green, an African American Missionary Baptist minister, is an opponent of CRT. In my opinion, Green’s declamation was a minstrel show that pandered to whites’ racism to make some whites feel comfortable and to entertain them with racial suppression. A school board member’s invitation to Green to attend the school board’s meeting signified the tendentious agenda.

