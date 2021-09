The Cleveland Browns linebacker depth has taken a hit, but the answer is likely already on the roster in Elijah Lee. Contrary to popular belief, the Cleveland Browns had a decent linebacker corps in 2020. The unit should be significantly improved in 2021, but its depth took a hit with the loss of Jacob Phillips. Whether he ends up on injured reserve for the entire season, or just most of it, Phillips will be out for quite a while. That means a roster spot has opened up, and it should go to Elijah Lee.