‘The Other Two’ Star Heléne Yorke Saw Her Feet Pics Online and Knew She’d Made It

If there’s one rule Heléne Yorke lives by, it’s that she doesn’t let herself get upset for longer than 24 hours. She’s an eternal optimist, not letting even a torn ACL stop her from showing up to work with a smile. “What are you going to do about shit that goes wrong? What are you going to do about stuff that isn’t exactly what you wanted it to be?” she says one afternoon on a Zoom call, ready to talk about the emotional journey taken by her character Brooke, one half of the titular “other two” on the HBO Max series The Other Two. “Why not try something different, then stumble and fall?”