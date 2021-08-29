‘The Other Two’ Star Heléne Yorke Saw Her Feet Pics Online and Knew She’d Made It
Heléne Yorke has been giving online foot enthusiasts everything they want. The actress, currently starring in season two of the showbiz satire/bitingly funny millennial comedy The Other Two on HBO Max, jokes that she knew she had made it when a Google search of her name surfaced—as it does for the biggest A-list stars—a profile in a database that outlines a celebrity’s age, net worth, and information about their feet. “More than anything I’m flattered that people give a shit about my net worth,” Yorke laughs in a recent Zoom interview.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0