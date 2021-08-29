Proposed Cleveland police charter amendment is unnecessary: Johnny E. Hamm
CLEVELAND -- The proposed charter amendment being pushed by the Citizens for a Safer Cleveland is excessive. Everything the amendment changes can be immediately done by the mayor or council. Nothing in the amendment makes Cleveland safer, but it does take authority away from the elected officials that should be held accountable for what the amendment purports to address. The few good changes proposed in the amendment do not outweigh its failure to address a need.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0