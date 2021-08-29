Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Proposed Cleveland police charter amendment is unnecessary: Johnny E. Hamm

By Guest Columnist, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND -- The proposed charter amendment being pushed by the Citizens for a Safer Cleveland is excessive. Everything the amendment changes can be immediately done by the mayor or council. Nothing in the amendment makes Cleveland safer, but it does take authority away from the elected officials that should be held accountable for what the amendment purports to address. The few good changes proposed in the amendment do not outweigh its failure to address a need.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
49K+
Followers
49K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Sullivan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Cleveland City Council#Gps#Citizens#Clee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Attorney General Dave Yost says Ohio Redistricting Commission broke hard Sept. 1 deadline: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be very good, weatherwise. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-70s, with partly sunny or mostly sunny skies. Showers are likely Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Read more.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance receives $100,000 grant from Everytown for Gun Safety to help increase staff and prevent gun violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, a group focused on reducing violence in the city, received a $100,000 grant Thursday from Everytown for Gun Safety, a national gun violence prevention organization. The Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund provided the grant through its Everytown Community Safety Fund, a new initiative...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court chief justice urges judges to help prevent evictions as moratorium ends: Capitol Letter

Get out: Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor told the state’s judges Thursday that they can work with landlords and tenants facing eviction for past-due rent, connecting them to federal coronavirus funds and other resources. Laura Hancock writes that last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the eviction moratorium, which began almost 18 months ago.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Voter-rights advocates call for Ohio leaders to salvage transparency in languishing redistricting process

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s new redistricting system, overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2015 to correct gerrymandering, is designed to encourage bipartisan cooperation and create more politically balanced maps. But Republicans who control the process haven’t started collaborating with Democrats, after failing to even introduce a map despite a Sept. 1...
Orange, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Orange to host Candidates Night for residents Oct. 7

ORANGE, Ohio – The village will host a Candidates Night at 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy told Village Council Wednesday (Sept. 1). The forum will be an opportunity for residents to meet and get more information about candidates for Village Council and the Orange Board of Education in the Nov. 2 election.
Brecksville, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Three Brecksville-Broadview Heights teachers will double-dip, receive both district salaries & state pensions

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – The Brecksville-Broadview Heights school board has rehired three teachers who retired in May. It means the teachers will collect taxpayer-funded state pensions while simultaneously earning public salaries, a practice commonly called double-dipping. The three teachers – Christine Bartzis, 55, Jeffrey Marlow, 57, and Derrell Smith, 67 –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy