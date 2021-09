The Bitcoin price retests the $51,000 level as it is now rising, but it must cross above the channel for a steady increase. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently recovering higher from the $48,349 support zone and the first digital asset must cross above the upper boundary of the channel to start another increase. As of the time of this writing, the Bitcoin price still sits above $50,000 as a near $50,600 peak was seen with this recent rally during the European session today but currently correcting downwards as the market prepares for another trading day.