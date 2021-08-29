Cancel
NFL

For Cleveland Browns starters, preseason rest is over: Crowquill

By Ted Crow, Special to cleveland.com
 5 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns looked like they had a well-considered plan to sit most of their starters in the preseason, so they would be fresh and healthy when the regular season opens in Kansas City. Kevin Stefanski changed all that when he decided to play Baker Mayfield and...

