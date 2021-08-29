For Cleveland Browns starters, preseason rest is over: Crowquill

Browns vs. Falcons NFL preseason week 3 preview, analysis & predictions from Chat Sports’ Matthew Peterson. The Cleveland Browns will travel to Atlanta to battle the Falcons in the Georgia Dome. Browns rumors this week will be around whether or not starters like Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landy and company will get some playing time. How will the Browns defense look against the Falcons newly signed QB Josh Rosen? Browns fans: want the best news and rumors all season long? Subscribe! https://www.youtube.com/BrownsReport?... Browns vs. Falcons spread: Cleveland -5 & 36 over/under If you think the Falcons are gonna beat the Browns, Matthew would say, “nah he tweakin’” Browns to watch against the Falcons: - Jedrick Wills, OL - Grant Delpit, S - D’Ernest, RB Browns fans: head down to the comments and answer today’s Brown’s Report questions!
Comments / 0