Gary Sandler: An orange can teach us a thing or two about negotiating

Although the story I’m about to share took place almost 20 years ago, I remember it as if it happened yesterday. An agent I worked with received a call from a frantic homeowner who needed to sell his house — now! He had purchased a newly constructed home in Arkansas but would lose it to another buyer unless he was able to produce a bona fide purchase contract for his Las Cruces home within fourteen days. To add a little perspective to the story, the time required to sell a similar home in his neighborhood was in the 150-day range.