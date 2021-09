The catcher who has defined an era of Cardinals history and rewritten the club records at his position is staying at home. Yadier Molina and the Cardinals have finalized a one-year extension that will keep the All-Star catcher with the club through 2022 for his 19th and what those close to him expect to be his final season. At the ballpark Tuesday, Molina confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that the contract was about to be inked. A source said it's for one year and $10 million.