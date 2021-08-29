Critical eye needed!

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – There is a critical need for blood donations in Pennsylvania at this moment. Pennsylvania’s health leaders and blood banks are calling on eligible donors to step up. The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many from being able to give blood and it impacted scheduling blood drives. Leaders say all blood types are needed to save lives. “Blood donations are a critical and integral part of health care delivery and many people who have major surgeries, or find themselves in traumas, car accidents, natural disasters, or have chronic illnesses may need blood transfusions,” said Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “One donation of blood, just one pint, can save up to three lives.” Experts have also seen fewer people getting into the field of phlebotomy, leaving many positions open.