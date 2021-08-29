Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradford, PA

Sylvia 'Beth' French, 78

By Critical eye needed!
Daily Review & Sunday Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMothers are the roots on a tree ... As we grow in different directions, they hold the family together. Our loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend Sylvia “Beth” French, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Aug. 26, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Affectionately known as “Beth” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was born on Sept. 26, 1942 at Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, NY the only daughter born to the late Thomas Dexter and Theresa “Tess” Agnes (Roman) Chaffee. As a little girl, Beth received the nick name “Blue” She was a graduate of Tioga Central High School class of 1961. Following high school she met a young farmer, Lloyd A. “Zeke” French. He stole her heart and on Oct. 6, 1961 they were married and made their home at the family farm on Windham Summit. Together they welcomed four children ~ Carol, Mary, Lois and Lloyd. Beth and Lloyd loved life on the farm and treasured the memories made with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beth was an avid baker; many are grateful to have her recipes to treasure. She also enjoyed handcrafting canvas crafts to share with those that she loved. Beth was a loving wife, devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others. Beth lived her life with grace, dignity, humor and courage. While her loving spirt will always live in our hearts, our life with out her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that will never leave us.

www.thedailyreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sayre, PA
City
Austin, PA
City
Bradford, PA
City
Waverly, PA
Bradford, PA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Tioga General Hospital#Roman#Tioga Central High School#Violet#Florence French#Miles French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy