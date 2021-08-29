Mothers are the roots on a tree ... As we grow in different directions, they hold the family together. Our loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend Sylvia “Beth” French, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, Aug. 26, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Affectionately known as “Beth” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was born on Sept. 26, 1942 at Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, NY the only daughter born to the late Thomas Dexter and Theresa “Tess” Agnes (Roman) Chaffee. As a little girl, Beth received the nick name “Blue” She was a graduate of Tioga Central High School class of 1961. Following high school she met a young farmer, Lloyd A. “Zeke” French. He stole her heart and on Oct. 6, 1961 they were married and made their home at the family farm on Windham Summit. Together they welcomed four children ~ Carol, Mary, Lois and Lloyd. Beth and Lloyd loved life on the farm and treasured the memories made with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beth was an avid baker; many are grateful to have her recipes to treasure. She also enjoyed handcrafting canvas crafts to share with those that she loved. Beth was a loving wife, devoted mother and caring grandmother, her greatest pleasure was to give whatever she had to others. Beth lived her life with grace, dignity, humor and courage. While her loving spirt will always live in our hearts, our life with out her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that will never leave us.