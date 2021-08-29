Cancel
Designing for Customers: HD Expo & Conference

By Diane Taylor
living-las-vegas.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was a hospitality week on two fronts. Mandalay Bay Convention Center hosted Emerald Exposition’s HD (Hospitality Design) Expo & Conference. The event is a showcase of the latest designs and ideas for creating outstanding customer environments for hotels, restaurants, casinos, senior living sites, cruise lines and much more. Attendees at the show also had an opportunity to mix and mingle in a raft of educational offerings as well as several special events.

