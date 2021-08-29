Designing for Customers: HD Expo & Conference

We have reviewed a number of Sennheiser headsets in the past. We last reviewed their HD 350BT, and recommended them to you. They did have their share of shortcomings in terms of design and accessories but in terms of performance and reliability, those minor complaints took a back seat. Sennheiser’s gaming sub-brand, EPOS, has been producing top-quality gaming headsets for as long as we can remember. We last reviewed their H3 and loved every bit of it. We were now sent the Sennheiser HD 450SE Wireless. Priced at $200, these cans had to be great to justify their not-so-economical price. Unfortunately, they failed to do that.